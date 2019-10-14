UrduPoint.com
PM's Visits Would Prove An Important Milestone For Stability In Region: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 14th October 2019 | 04:24 PM

PM's visits would prove an important milestone for stability in region: Firdous Ashiq Awan

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 14th October, 2019) Special Advisor to Prime Minister for information and broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said that PM's visits would prove an important milestone for unity, peace and stability in region.In her message on social networking site twitter, Firdous Ashiq Awan said that welcoming by Iranian President Hassan Rouhani of sincere efforts of Pakistan for peace in the region is the expression of trust and closeness of leadership of both countries.She said Pakistan is wished for promotion of sentiments of unity and settlement between brother countries.

She said Iran, Saudi Arabia and Pakistan are three important brothers of Islamic world and Pakistan has historic relations with both of them.Muslim Ummah cannot afford any tension.This feeling is a good omen for the Islamic World upon leadership level.She said PM also reiterated upon further strengthening mutual relations between both countries during his visit to Iran besides promotion of trade and economic co-operation.She said PM also discussed the ongoing critical condition of Indian Occupied Kashmir with his counterpart and thanked him for supporting innocent Kashmiris.

