PM's Vote Of Confidence An Appropriate Response To PTI: SAPM Malik

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2023 | 12:00 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2023 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Jawad Sohrab Malik on Thursday said the vote of confidence obtained by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif from the National Assembly was "an appropriate response to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Supreme Court".

The SAPM, tn a tweet, said the prime minister already held the confidence of the majority of the National Assembly members, and "the fresh mandate has further reinforced the constitutional legitimacy of the coalition government".

