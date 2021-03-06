UrduPoint.com
PM's Vote Of Confidence From NA To Strengthen Democracy, Ensures Political Stability: Experts

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sat 06th March 2021 | 05:50 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2021 ) :Political and Economics experts here Saturday said that passing of the National Assembly's resolution, which expressed conference in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was a historic day in the country's parliamentary history that would help strengthen democracy, ensure political stability and continuity of economic policies.

Mohibullah Khan, Provincial Minister for Agriculture and Livestock told APP that votes of confidence from National Assembly with a clear majority of 178 votes has reflected that Prime Minister Imran Khan was enjoying support and confidence of the House.

He said it would help strengthen democracy, ensures political stability and continuity of current economic and trade policies besides giving strong message to Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM).

Misal Khan, former Information Officer said that passing of confidence resolution with majority by the National Assembly has strongly reflected that Prime Minister Imran Khan was enjoying confidence of the House and would complete its five years constitutional term.

He said passing of confidence resolution has dispelled all the impression and propaganda that Prime Minister has lost confidence of the National Assembly after Hafeez Sheikh defeat in the Senate election.

He said the decision of taking confidence vote from National Assembly has enhanced the image and political stature of the Prime Minister.

He said political stability and continuity of current economic policies was imperative for progress and prosperity of people and the country.

Economics expert, Sumbal Riaz has congratulated Prime Minister Imran Khan on passing of confidence resolution and termed it very important for ensuring economic growth and industrial development besides taking democratic system forward.

She said economy was moving on right direction and business and trade activities were making upward growth.

She said special economic zones especially at Rashakai Nowshera under CPEC and others economic zones projects would help generate employment opportunities for thousands of people besides bolstering trade and business activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

