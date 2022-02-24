(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs of Pakistan Ali Muhammad Khan Thursday said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan's welcome in Russia was landmark and representing Pakistan wherever he visited and raised voice for the welfare of people of Pakistan.

Talking to a private news channel, he stated that we wanted to maintain healthy relations with all the other countries.

The minister said that the Pakistan and Russian had good strategic relations, adding "we also have relations on the base of defence and agriculture with Ukraine."He said that Pakistan had good trading relations with America and Pakistan was emerging as power.

He further proposed the opposition to bring no-confidence ,if opposition do so ,we will warmly welcome.