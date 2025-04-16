PM’s welfare package sparks jubilation among overseas Pakistanis in KP

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2025) The Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s newly announced welfare package for overseas Pakistanis has sparked widespread jubilation among expatriates across the globe, who have hailed the initiative as historic and transformative.

The comprehensive package, unveiled on Monday last, includes an array of incentives designed to address long standing legal and bureaucratic hurdles faced by overseas Pakistanis while encouraging them to invest in development of their homeland.

Haji Ehsanullah Khan, a prominent expatriate residing in Dubai, told APP on Tuesday that the PM’s package had “won hearts and minds” of millions of Pakistanis living abroad. “This is the first time an elected Prime Minister has introduced such a holistic and thoughtful workable plan that directly impacts our lives. It will not only protect our rights but also promote investment and connectivity with Pakistan,” he said.

The Prime Minister’s package features wide-ranging reforms, including dedicated special courts for expatriates established in Islamabad on pilot phase, with plans to expand to all provinces to ensure speedy resolution of legal cases involving overseas Pakistanis.

Similarly under digital legal reforms, e-recording and e-filing systems would now enable overseas Pakistanis to submit evidence and attend court proceedings via video link, reducing the need to travel back home.

A 5% quota allocated for children of overseas Pakistanis in all chartered universities and federal capital degree-awarding institutes, with a notable 15% quota in medical colleges that was widely hailed by overseas Pakistani of Khyber Pakthunkhwa and erstwhile Fata.

The National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) will offer 5,000 skill development courses for children of expatriates, equipping them with modern technical skills.

Electrician Mushtaq Khan, an overseas Pakistani based in Saudi Arabia, also welcomed the package, particularly praising the age relaxation in government job applications— five years for men and seven years for women — saying it would “open new opportunities for overseas citizens to serve the country.

While appreciating the establishment of facilitation offices by the Boards of Revenue in Punjab and Balochistan, he expressed the hope that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh governments would follow suit and provide relief to them.

“Reforms like digital sale deed registration are essential to protect our investments and resolve property issues amicably,” he noted.

University of Peshawar’s ex professor Dr. Zilakat Malik emphasized the economic potential of the PM’s package, highlighting that the nearly 10 million-strong overseas Pakistani community could play a pivotal role in sectors like IT, agriculture, SMEs, construction industries, textile, transport, and AI.

“In March alone, overseas Pakistanis sent home $4.1 billion. With the implementation of this package, annual remittances could exceed $38 billion,” he predicted.

Ikhtiar Wali Khan, the Prime Minister’s Coordinator for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Affairs and Information, said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif had “truly recognized the sacrifices and contributions of the overseas Pakistanis.” He lauded the revival of the Green Channel at airports, originally initiated by then PM Mian Munammad Nawaz Sharif, saying it would ease travel procedures and customs processing for returning expatriates.

He also announced that overseas Pakistanis making significant contributions through remittances would be recognized with civil awards every year on August 14, as tracked by the State Bank of Pakistan.

Ikhtiar Wali pointed to significant investment opportunities linked to CPEC (China-Pakistan Economic Corridor) and highlighted the recent electricity price relief of over 7 percent per unit reduction for domestic and industrial users as another sign of the government’s commitment to economic revival.

The experts and stakeholders agreed that the success of this historic relief package hinges on its effective implementation. They are hopeful that overseas Pakistanis will rise to the occasion and become active partners in the country’s development journey.

APP/fam/