PM's Working Group On Agriculture Visits CCRI

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Mon 03rd February 2020 | 11:47 PM

Prime Minister's constituted working group on Agriculture,headed by Australian Entomologist Neil Forester visited Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI) to inspect research activities on cotton

Neil Forester while talking to APP here on Monday said that he along with his team, was visiting various agriculture institutions of the country in order to present a detailed report about restructuring of the departments of agriculture to Prime minister.

He said that Pakistan was facing decline in cotton industry as pink bollworm, white flies and lack of quality seeds were some basic problems.He highlighted that India's cotton production had almost double and stressed that quality seed were vital to get bumper yield.

Responding to a question about performance of research bodies,he said "he would provide alternates for the betterment of this sector after discussing it with Prime Minister and his colleagues".

On the occasion, he visited various section of Central Cotton Research Institute (CCRI). Director CCRI Zahid Mehmood Chaudhary also briefed the delegation about research working of the institute.Ex Secretary Agriculture (Punjab) Capt Retd Arif Nadeem and Ehsan Rana, associate professor at LUMS, another two members of the group were also present. on the occasion.

