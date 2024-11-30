Open Menu

PMS Written Exam Schedule

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 30, 2024 | 07:50 PM

PMS written exam schedule

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The written exam schedule of Provincial Management Services PMS has been shared by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) here on Saturday.

As per the schedule, PMS written examination will be conducted in two phases.

In the first phase 100-mark General Knowledge Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) paper will be held, while on December 15, 2024 (Monday), first test will be held. Candidates who pass General Knowledge MCQ paper will be eligible to proceed to the second phase. PPSC said details regarding the second phase will be shared after completion of the initial assessments.

Related Topics

December PPSC

Recent Stories

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

Journalist Mattiullah Jan gets bail

8 hours ago
 Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant ..

Mishal Yousafzai de-notified as Special Assistant to KP CM

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2024

10 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2024

11 hours ago
 Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grindin ..

Big-hitting Stubbs takes satisfaction from grinding out Test century

20 hours ago
 CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

CCPO felicitates newly elected office bearers

20 hours ago
Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastroph ..

Traumatised Spain marks one month since catastrophic floods

20 hours ago
 Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red ..

Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20: Red Cross

20 hours ago
 Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing powe ..

Thousands in Italy strike over low purchasing power and pay

20 hours ago
 PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

PPP holds event for foundation day preparations

20 hours ago
 Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro- ..

Police in Georgia arrest dozens in clash with pro-EU protesters

20 hours ago
 Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Found ..

Faryal Talpur congratulates workers on PPP's Foundation Day

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan