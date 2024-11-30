PMS written exam schedule

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) The written exam schedule of Provincial Management Services PMS has been shared by the Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) here on Saturday.

As per the schedule, PMS written examination will be conducted in two phases.

In the first phase 100-mark General Knowledge Multiple Choice Question (MCQ) paper will be held, while on December 15, 2024 (Monday), first test will be held. Candidates who pass General Knowledge MCQ paper will be eligible to proceed to the second phase. PPSC said details regarding the second phase will be shared after completion of the initial assessments.