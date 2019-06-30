(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2019 ) :Prime Minister's Youth Affairs Program would launch a National Youth Development Index by conducting a comprehensive survey of issues being faced by the youth across the country.

According to an official, the survey would help highlight the issues of youth and make a comprehensive national level strategy to address them with the input from stakeholders concerned, reported Radio Pakistan.

He said it would be a door to door survey to dig out problems of the youth in various sectors including education, health and unemployment.

He said the main objective of the plan was to give maximum benefit to the country's youth.