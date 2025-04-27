PM's Youth Laptop Scheme 2025 Gains Momentum, Empowering Students
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 27, 2025 | 12:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2025) The Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme (PMLS) 2025 is in full swing, aiming to empower the nation's youth with cutting-edge technology and digital literacy.
As part of the government's efforts to promote education and innovation,PMLS Phase-IV is now officially open for applications.
According to an official,this project aims to empower students by distributing 100,000 laptops to meritorious students studying at public sector universities across Pakistan.
The government has announced the eligibility guidelines for the laptop distribution scheme, ensuring a fair and merit-based selection process.
According to the guidelines, students pursuing higher education in recognized public sector institutions are eligible to apply.
To qualify, students must be currently enrolled in PhD, MS/MPhil, Bachelor's, or Master's programs and meet specific academic requirements.
A minimum CGPA of 2.80 or 60% marks is mandatory, while first-year students need to submit their HSSC marks. MS/PhD students in their first semester are required to submit the results of their previous degree.
The distribution of laptops will also follow a quota system, with 18% reserved for students in Balochistan's higher education institutions and 5% for distance learning students.
Within the distance learning quota, 2.5% will be allocated to Virtual University and 2.5% to Allama Iqbal Open University.
Importantly, only currently enrolled students are eligible, and those who have already graduated are not entitled to benefit from the scheme, even if they applied during their enrollment.
Laptops will be awarded based on inter-se merit within departments and degree programs, following a transparent selection process.
Students can now register through Prime Minister’s Digital Youth Hub (DYH) App or Visit Prime Minister’s Youth Programme (PMYP) official website: www.pmyp.gov.pk, which is now live and operational. All applicants are encouraged to apply early.
A 15-day window will be provided to raise any objections or grievances once the provisional merit list is published. After addressing all concerns, the final merit list will be released.
The Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme Phase-IV is more than just a government program but it’s a symbol of hope and investment in the future of our students. It recognizes that in today’s world, digital access is as vital as a textbook or a classroom.
The scheme, a flagship program of the Prime Minister's office, has already started showing promising results, with thousands of students benefiting from the initiative.
By providing laptops to talented and deserving students, the government aims to bridge the digital divide, foster innovation, and equip the next generation with the skills required to compete in the global economy.
The scheme's implementation is being closely monitored, with a focus on transparency, efficiency, and merit-based selection.
The Prime Minister's Youth Laptop Scheme 2025 is a testament to the government's commitment to investing in the country's future - its youth.
As the scheme continues to gain momentum, it is expected to have a lasting impact on Pakistan's education landscape, empowering students to achieve their full potential and contribute to the nation's progress.
