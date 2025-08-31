PM's Youth Loan Scheme Empowers 434,448 Young Entrepreneurs With Rs 251.25b
Sumaira FH Published August 31, 2025 | 12:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2025) In a major step to empower youth, the Prime Minister's Youth Programme (PMYP) has disbursed a staggering Rs 251.25 billion to over 434,000 young entrepreneurs since 2013, catapulting a new generation of Pakistanis into the forefront of the country's economic landscape.
The scheme, which is implemented in collaboration with 15 different banks, provides interest-free microfinance loans and extremely low-interest loans to aspiring entrepreneurs. This initiative has given young Pakistanis a chance to become successful entrepreneurs and contribute to the country's economic growth.
According to official data, the Prime Minister's Youth Business and Agriculture Loan Scheme has been instrumental in promoting entrepreneurship among young individuals.
The scheme's objective is to provide financial support to young entrepreneurs, enabling them to pursue their business ideas and create employment opportunities.
The impact of the scheme can be seen in the number of young entrepreneurs who have benefited from it. With a total disbursement of Rs 251.25 billion, the scheme has not only empowered young individuals but also contributed to the country's economic growth.
The Prime Minister's Youth Programme is a testament to the government's commitment to supporting young Pakistanis and promoting entrepreneurship in the country. The scheme's success is expected to inspire more young individuals to pursue their business ideas and become successful entrepreneurs.
