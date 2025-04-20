PM's Youth Programme To Offer Interest-Free Loans For Overseas Employment
Umer Jamshaid Published April 20, 2025 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2025) The government has planned to provide interest-free loans of up to Rs 1 million to 100,000 young people going abroad for work under the PM Youth Program loan scheme to help young Pakistanis seeking career opportunities abroad.
According to an official, the loan package will include all travel allowances, covering key expenses such as skills training, visa costs, and initial settlement costs.
He said that the loan will be offered with a flexible repayment plan, featuring equal monthly installments spread over a tenure of 7 to 8 years.
Eligible applicants must be between 21 and 45 years old, with a valid job offer or recruitment through licensed Overseas Employment Promoters.
He said this move was designed to empower young Pakistanis to explore global career opportunities, fostering economic growth and development.
By providing financial support, the government aimed to enhance the skills and employability of its youth, ultimately contributing to the country's progress.
The scheme was expected to have a positive impact on the lives of thousands of young Pakistanis, enabling them to pursue better career opportunities worldwide.
"With this initiative, the government demonstrates its commitment to investing in the country's future generations and promoting economic development", he stated.
By supporting its youth, the government hoped to reap long-term benefits, including increased economic activity and a more skilled workforce, and this initiative was a step towards empowering Pakistan's youth to compete globally, he added.
\778
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 April 2025
ICC Women’s WC Qualifier: Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 7 wickets in their final
PSL X: Peshawar Zalmi secure first win by 120 runs over Multan Sultans
PSL 2025 Match 09 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Multan Sultans Live Score, History, Who Wil ..
Punjab Former Chief Secretary Azam Suleman elected as PHC BoC Chairperson
Nov 26 protest case: Bail pleas of 16 PTI leaders, journalist Sami Ibrahim dismi ..
Nasir Chinyoti reveals Hania Aamir’s role in Indian Punjabi film with Diljit D ..
Int’l PATS Competition held at Kharian Garrison
CTD kills five terrorists linked to banned outfit in Duki IBO in Balcohistan
Karachi, Sindh weather; heatwave likely to start tomorrow
Honey Singh sparks dating rumours with 25-year old Egyptian model
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM's youth programme to offer Interest-Free loans for overseas employment5 minutes ago
-
PM's Digital Youth Hub sees remarkable growth of over 2 mln registrations in just 14 days6 minutes ago
-
Punjab forests get high-tech security with thermal imaging AI: DC6 minutes ago
-
PMYP striving to promote environmental conservation6 minutes ago
-
Srinagar sees wave of posters promoting resistance against Indian rule1 hour ago
-
Special traffic plan issued for PSL teams’ movement: ITP9 hours ago
-
PM extends Easter greetings to Christian community10 hours ago
-
Rate of 20 kg bag of flour decreases by Rs 20010 hours ago
-
Govt determined to resolve allies’ grievances through dialogue: Tarar11 hours ago
-
Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar extends Easter greetings, emphasizes Interfaith harmony11 hours ago
-
PPSC announces written,final results for various posts11 hours ago
-
Mirpur Div. Commissioner office disposes off 147 cases related to State Revenue Deptt.11 hours ago