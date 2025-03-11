ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2025) In a landmark move to foster youth development, the Prime Minister's Youth Program has signed a letter of intent with the Zalmai Foundation.

The signing ceremony, which took place at the Prime Minister's Office on Tuesday, heralded the launch of a joint initiative aimed at empowering the nation's young people.

This strategic partnership is poised to unlock new opportunities for youth growth and development, further solidifying the government's commitment to nurturing the country's future leaders.

Chairman Prime Minister's Youth Program Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan said sports field will be developed under the Prime Minister's Talent Hunt program.

Zalmi Foundation will work with the Prime Minister’s Youth Program on the National Volunteer Corps, Green Youth Movement and Prime Minister’s Youth Development Center.

He said that they are going to start a Madrassa cricket League soon with the support of Zalmi Foundation.

Zalmi Foundation will work with the Prime Minister’s Youth Program in education Employment and Engagement. The government is keen on engaging the country's youth in constructive activities, fostering a sense of participation and empowerment.

This initiative aims to harness the energy and creativity of young people, channeling it into positive endeavors that benefit the community,he stated.