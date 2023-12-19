PM’s Youth Skill Development Programme, Electronic Public Procurement System inaugurated

(@Abdulla99267510)

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar emphasizes human resource development to bring economic revolution in the country.

QUETTA: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 19th, 2023) Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar has inaugurated two initiatives including the Prime Minister's Youth Skill Development Programme and the Electronic Public Procurement System in Balochistan aiming at youth empowerment and ensuring transparency in public procurements.

Speaking on the occasion, he emphasized human resource development to bring economic revolution in the country.

The Prime Minister said youth has to be prepared according to the international job market trends to connect them with global supply chain.

He said Pakistan's workforce is in great demand in friendly countries, especially in the Gulf States, Europe and China. He assured the Federal Government's cooperation in supporting skill development initiatives of the provincial governments.

Prime Minister highlighted that highly trained human resource adept in modern technology and Artificial Intelligence is the need of the hour.

On this occasion, the Prime Minister distributed cheques among students of the skill development programme.