SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2023) The Department of Physical education and sports Sciences at Sukkur IBA University, in collaboration with Iqra University Karachi on Monday announced the culmination of the Prime Minister's Youth Talent Hunt Sports League.

This provincial badminton league brought together five regions, including Karachi, Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur, and Larkana, for a week of exceptional sportsmanship.

The event highlighted exceptional talent and fierce competition, ending with remarkable achievements by the participating teams.

According to the release, in the women's category, the medals were secured, Karachi Gold Medal, Gold Medal, Hyderabad Silver Medal and Larkana Bronze Medal, while in the men's category, the top positions were clinched to Karachi Gold Medal, SBA, Silver Medal and Hyderabad Bronze Medal.

The Divisional Commissioner Sukkur Samiuddin Siddiqui was the chief guest and the Vice Chancellor of Aror University Sukkur, Engr Zahid Hussain Khanda was honoured as the Guest of Honour. The event was presided over by Prof. Dr. Asif Ahmed Shaikh, Vice Chancellor of Sukkur IBA University.

Later, as a token of appreciation, prizes amounting to 50000, 25000, and 15000 rupees were awarded to the top three victors, respectively.