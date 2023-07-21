(@FahadShabbir)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister's Youth Talent Hunt Women's football league kicked off here in Public school Hyderabad on Friday.

Institute of business Administration (IBA) University was hosting the event with the collaboration with Higher Education Commission Islamabad.

Member National Assembly Sabir Hussain Qaimkhani and Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam Dr, Fateh Muhammad Marri were chief guests on the occasion.

Addressing the opening ceremony, vice Chancellor SAU said that in there is no dearth of talent in our country and players who were participating in the football league will be a part of the national football team.

He said that Football was one of our national games which could be promoted by organizing such sports events VC felicitated Public School Hyderabad and IBA Sukkur University ti jointly organized women sports leagues.

MNA Saibir Hussain Qaimkhani addressing the event said that it was a moment of highly pleasure that now in our society parents were encouraging their children, particularly girls to take part in sports activities and one day girls will be a part of the national football team with their struggle and hard work and bright the Names of their parents.

MNA recalled that in the past 8 grounds were developed for sports activities in latifabad during his tenure of Nazim how ever which were turned into dilapidated conditions however a new scheme has been initiated to restore the glory of different grounds including Zeal Pak football ground,Mehboob ground nad Bagh-e-Mustafa ground.

He said that sports as well as education has also important in our country and in this connection Federal Institute of Science and technology has been established with appointment of Vice Chancellor and hope Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif will inaugurate it before completion of tenure of the present Government.

On the first day 5 regions played league matches including Hyderabad, Shaheed Benazirabad, Sukkur and Larkana .

APP.nsr