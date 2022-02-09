PMSA apprehends Indian fishermen poaching in Pakistani waters

(@FahadShabbir)

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) during routine patrolling in Pakistani exclusive economic zone (EEZ) apprehended Indian fishing boats along with 36 crew which were poaching in Pakistani EEZ

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) during routine patrolling in Pakistani exclusive economic zone (EEZ) apprehended Indian fishing boats along with 36 crew which were poaching in Pakistani EEZ.

According to a news release on Wednesday, the Agency apprehended six Indian fishing boats along with 36 crew members.

The boats were being towed to Karachi for further legal proceedings as per Pakistani Law and United Nations Convention on Law of the Sea.