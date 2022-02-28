UrduPoint.com

PMSA Apprehends Indian Fishermen Poaching In Pakistani Waters

Umer Jamshaid Published February 28, 2022 | 11:18 PM

PMSA apprehends Indian fishermen poaching in Pakistani waters

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) apprehended an Indian fishing boat along with crew members during patrolling in Pakistani exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

According to a news release on Monday, PMSA on February 26 during patrolling apprehended an Indian fishing boat YADIWANSA (Reg.

No IND-GJ-37-MM-3505) along with six crew members engaged in poaching in Pakistani EEZThe apprehended boat was towed to Karachi for further legal proceedings for violation of Pakistani Law and UN Convention on Law of the Sea.

>