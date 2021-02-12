PMSA arrested 17 Indian fishermen from Pakistani waters

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) managed to arrest 17 Indian fishermen along with their boats from inside Pakistani waters in Arabian Sea

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) managed to arrest 17 Indian fishermen along with their boats from inside Pakistani waters in Arabian Sea.

According to a news release on Friday, during routine surveillance in Eastern maritime zones of Pakistan the PMSA ship apprehended three Indian fishing boats with 17 crew members in Pakistani waters.

The PMSA ships, aircraft, fast boats regularly undertake patrolling & monitoring of maritime zones. In the recent past Indian fishermen intrusion into Pakistani waters had witnessed an unwarranted increase.

Given the prevailing environment and the fact that these vessels were generally fitted with GPS equipment, their presence in deep inside Pakistani waters raised concern as these boats may be used for other illegitimate purposes.

Furthermore, the Indian fishermen continue to intrude in Pakistan's marine rich Indus Delta Region containing high quality fish, at the cost of the livelihood of local fishermen resulting in depletion of Pakistani fish stocks and ecological damage.

After initial investigations, the apprehended fishermen were handed over to Docks Police for further legal formalities.