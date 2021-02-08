UrduPoint.com
PMSA Arrests 11 For Smuggling Iranian Diesel

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 08:10 PM

PMSA arrests 11 for smuggling Iranian diesel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency arrested 11 accused and seized huge quantity of smuggled Iranian diesel from two boats.

According to a news release on Monday, the PMSA seized 64,000 litres of smuggled Iranian diesel from boats namely Al Asif and Al Shams.

The arrested accused were attempting bring smuggled diesel without payment of duty and taxes.

The seized diesel and arrested 11 accused were handed over to Customs authorities for further legal proceedings.

