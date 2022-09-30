UrduPoint.com

PMSA Arrests 16 Indian Fishermen, Two Boats Poaching In Pakistani Waters

Muhammad Irfan Published September 30, 2022 | 05:50 PM

PMSA arrests 16 Indian fishermen, two boats poaching in Pakistani waters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) apprehended two Indian fishing boats along with 16 crew members, well inside Pakistani waters.

The apprehensions were made by a PMSA ship during routine surveillance in maritime zones of Pakistan, said a news release on Friday.

The Indian boats were apprehended for violation of Pakistani Law and UN Convention of Law at Sea. After initial investigation, the boats were towed to Karachi and the apprehended fishermen were handed over to Docks Police for further legal formalities.

The PMSA ships, aircraft and fast boats regularly undertake patrolling and monitoring of maritime zones to ensure protection of own fishermen while ensuring no foreign fishing vessels conducts poaching inside Pakistani exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Police United Nations National University

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs represents a leading model in cooper ..

Dubai Customs represents a leading model in cooperating with other countries to ..

20 minutes ago
 PM lays foundation stone of Bhara Kahu bypass in I ..

PM lays foundation stone of Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

26 minutes ago
 Aslam Iqbal listens peoples' complaints at LDA

Aslam Iqbal listens peoples' complaints at LDA

1 hour ago
 Audio leaks become top trend on Twitter

Audio leaks become top trend on Twitter

3 hours ago
 realme C25Y Makes a Comeback on an Amazing Price o ..

Realme C25Y Makes a Comeback on an Amazing Price of PKR 28,999/-

3 hours ago
 United States And Pakistan Honor 75 Years Of Diplo ..

United States And Pakistan Honor 75 Years Of Diplomatic Relations

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.