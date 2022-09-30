PMSA arrests 16 Indian fishermen, two boats poaching in Pakistani waters

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) apprehended two Indian fishing boats along with 16 crew members, well inside Pakistani waters.

The apprehensions were made by a PMSA ship during routine surveillance in maritime zones of Pakistan, said a news release on Friday.

The Indian boats were apprehended for violation of Pakistani Law and UN Convention of Law at Sea. After initial investigation, the boats were towed to Karachi and the apprehended fishermen were handed over to Docks Police for further legal formalities.

The PMSA ships, aircraft and fast boats regularly undertake patrolling and monitoring of maritime zones to ensure protection of own fishermen while ensuring no foreign fishing vessels conducts poaching inside Pakistani exclusive economic zone (EEZ).