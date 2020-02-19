UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMSA Arrests 23 Indians, Takes 4 Boats Into Custody

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 19th February 2020 | 10:50 PM

PMSA arrests 23 Indians, takes 4 boats into custody

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) took into its custody four boats, manned by 23 Indian nationals, inside 15 nautical miles inside the country's territorial waters.

A PMSA spokesman here on Wednesday said it was for the third time during a week's time that Indian nationals were apprehended for crossing over the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and entering into Pakistani water.

There exists all chances of this being another attempt to carve out space for a false flag staff operation under garb of fishermen's accidental entrance into Pakistani waters, said the spokesman.

The frequent ingression of these crew members of the four fishing boats and their seizure by PMSA was said to also reflect the agency's continuous presence and vigilance in the eastern zone to protect national assets.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Water All

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Zayed receives South Korean President ..

51 minutes ago

Trump considering Tokyo Olympics trip

2 minutes ago

Fourcade wins 11th world biathlon world title

2 minutes ago

US Eyes Venezuela's Telesur After Branding Chinese ..

2 minutes ago

Supreme Court seeks progress report in allotment o ..

2 minutes ago

Cool, dry weather likely in Balochistan

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.