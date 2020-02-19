PMSA arrests 23 Indians, takes 4 boats into custody

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2020 ) :Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) took into its custody four boats, manned by 23 Indian nationals, inside 15 nautical miles inside the country's territorial waters.

A PMSA spokesman here on Wednesday said it was for the third time during a week's time that Indian nationals were apprehended for crossing over the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and entering into Pakistani water.

There exists all chances of this being another attempt to carve out space for a false flag staff operation under garb of fishermen's accidental entrance into Pakistani waters, said the spokesman.

The frequent ingression of these crew members of the four fishing boats and their seizure by PMSA was said to also reflect the agency's continuous presence and vigilance in the eastern zone to protect national assets.