PMSA arrests 26 Indian fishermen

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Dec, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) in took into custody three fishing boats of India near Creek area, and arrested 26 fishermen.

The boats were fishing inside Pakistani waters, informed the spokesman to PMSA on Tuesday.

He said the arrested Indian fishermen have been handed over to police for further legal proceedings.