PMSA arrests six foreign fishermen from Pakistani territorial waters

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Friday apprehended a foreign fishing boat and its six crew members

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2021 ) :Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Friday apprehended a foreign fishing boat and its six crew members.

The foreign boat was well inside Pakistani territorial waters, said a news release.

The boat was apprehended from eastern maritime exclusive economic zone. The arrested fishermen were handed over to Docks Police, Karachi for further legal proceedings.

In the recent past number of unwarranted intrusions into Pakistanis waters has been observed.

Given the prevailing environment and the fact that these vessels are generally fitted with GPS equipment, their presence deep inside Pakistani waters raise concerns, as these boats may be used for illegitimate purposes.

Furthermore, the foreign fishermen continue to intrude in Pakistan's marine rich Indus Delta Region containing high quality fish, at the cost of livelihood of local fishermen resulting in depletion of our fishing stocks and causing ecological damage.