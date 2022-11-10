PMSA arrests six Indian fishermen

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) apprehended an Indian fishing boat along with six crew members, poaching well inside Pakistani exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The apprehensions were made by a PMSA ship during routine patrolling, said a news release on Thursday.

The boat was towed to Karachi for further legal proceedings for violation of Pakistani law and UN Convention of Law of the Sea.