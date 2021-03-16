UrduPoint.com
PMSA Catches 2 Indian Fishing Boats

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 05:20 PM

PMSA catches 2 Indian fishing boats

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2021 ) :Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (MPSA) apprehended two Indian fishing boats along with 11 crew members who illegally intruded in Pakistani waters.

The foreign fishing boats were located in eastern maritime exclusive economic zone of Pakistan during routine surveillance, said a press statement issued here on Tuesday.

A number of unwarranted intrusions into Pakistani waters had been observed in recent past as PMSA ships, air crafts and fast boats regularly undertake patrolling and monitoring of the country's Maritime zones.

Presence of GPS equipment fitted vessels deep inside Pakistani waters given the prevailing environment raises concerns as such boats might be used for any illegitimate purpose, the statement said adding that foreign fishermen continue to intrude in Pakistan's marine rich Indus Delta region that contains high quality fish.

Such intrusions not only affect livelihood of local fishermen but it also results in depletion of the country's fish stock and causing ecological damage.

PMSA, after initial investigation, handed over the apprehended fishermen to Docks Police Karachi for further legal formalities.

