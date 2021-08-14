PMSA celebrates Independence Day with traditional fervour

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) officers and members of Staff marked Independence Day celebrations with traditional fervour and zeal and pay homage to the people and personnel of armed forces who devoted their lives for Pakistan's freedom movement and made sacrifices to attain independent country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) officers and members of Staff marked Independence Day celebrations with traditional fervour and zeal and pay homage to the people and personnel of armed forces who devoted their lives for Pakistan's freedom movement and made sacrifices to attain independent country.

The events conducted included: congressional Fajr prayers followed by Dua for solidarity and progress of the country, ships and establishments were dressed overall with the National and Ceremonial flags, said a PMSA news release.

Commanding Officers of each ship and establishments addressed the ships company on significance of the day.

A Flag hoisting ceremony was conducted at the Headquarters of PMSA.

The ceremony was started with the singing of National Anthem.

Around 30 children of fishermen community studying in various schools at Ibrahim Haydri and Manora Island were invited to attend Flag hoisting ceremony at PMSA HQ complex to promote the spirit of patriotism and motivate the children.

A harbor cruise was conducted for students and gift bags were distributed among them.