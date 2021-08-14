UrduPoint.com

PMSA Celebrates Independence Day With Traditional Fervour

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 07:47 PM

PMSA celebrates Independence Day with traditional fervour

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) officers and members of Staff marked Independence Day celebrations with traditional fervour and zeal and pay homage to the people and personnel of armed forces who devoted their lives for Pakistan's freedom movement and made sacrifices to attain independent country

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) officers and members of Staff marked Independence Day celebrations with traditional fervour and zeal and pay homage to the people and personnel of armed forces who devoted their lives for Pakistan's freedom movement and made sacrifices to attain independent country.

The events conducted included: congressional Fajr prayers followed by Dua for solidarity and progress of the country, ships and establishments were dressed overall with the National and Ceremonial flags, said a PMSA news release.

Commanding Officers of each ship and establishments addressed the ships company on significance of the day.

A Flag hoisting ceremony was conducted at the Headquarters of PMSA.

The ceremony was started with the singing of National Anthem.

Around 30 children of fishermen community studying in various schools at Ibrahim Haydri and Manora Island were invited to attend Flag hoisting ceremony at PMSA HQ complex to promote the spirit of patriotism and motivate the children.

A harbor cruise was conducted for students and gift bags were distributed among them.

Related Topics

Pakistan Company Progress Independence

Recent Stories

District admin organizes flag hoisting ceremony to ..

District admin organizes flag hoisting ceremony to commemorate75th Independence ..

3 minutes ago
 Independence Day celebrated in Umerkot

Independence Day celebrated in Umerkot

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan result of sacrifices: Dr Yasmin

Pakistan result of sacrifices: Dr Yasmin

3 minutes ago
 Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated with zeal ..

Independence Day of Pakistan celebrated with zeal in Beijing

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan effectively managed challenges of pandemi ..

Pakistan effectively managed challenges of pandemic, locust attacks: Minister

36 minutes ago
 Flag hoisting ceremonies in Khyber, Orakzai held

Flag hoisting ceremonies in Khyber, Orakzai held

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.