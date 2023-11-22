Open Menu

PMSA Commemorates 'World Fisheries Day'

Sumaira FH Published November 22, 2023 | 10:40 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2023) The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) marked 'World Fisheries Day' with a series of engaging activities aimed at raising awareness about the significance of fisheries among both its personnel and the local community.

Various initiatives were undertaken at Mubarak Village and Keti Bander, including the establishment of welfare and medical camps. These camps provided essential items to support the daily needs of the local fishing community, according to a news release issued here on Wednesday.

Moreover, educational lectures were conducted, shedding light on the importance of 'World Fisheries Day' and its relevance in sustaining marine resources.

The participation of PMSA officers and relevant staff in these events reflected their enthusiastic engagement and commitment.

'World Fisheries Day', recognized by the United Nations (UN), holds paramount importance in highlighting the crucial role of natural elements in our ecosystem.

The focus remains on fostering awareness, especially among coastal communities residing along the Pakistan Coast, regarding the significance of preserving and responsibly utilizing fisheries resources.

Emphasizing the annual observance, PMSA continues to integrate 'World Fisheries Day' into its Calendar, dedicating efforts to educate diverse communities about the importance of sustainable fisheries.

This year's theme, 'Connecting fish, rivers, and people', underscores the interconnectedness of these elements in sustaining our ecosystem.

