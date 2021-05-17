PMSA conducting sea surveillance to prevent entry of fishing vessels into sea amid cyclone alert

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) had started aerial and sea surveillance to prevent entry of fishing vessels into the sea keeping in view the dangers posed by the Cyclone Tauktae

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2021 ) :Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) had started aerial and sea surveillance to prevent entry of fishing vessels into the sea keeping in view the dangers posed by the Cyclone Tauktae.

According to spokesman for the Agency, keeping in view the dangers posed by the Cyclone Tauktae, PMSA in coordination with concerned Federal and provincial authorities and through its bases and pickets were continuously guiding and directing all the fishing vessels to refrain from going to sea since May 13th as it would endanger their lives.

Two of PMSA ships were operating and guiding the boats to return since May 15. Further, an aircraft flew a surveillance mission to spot fishing vessel still at sea and the ones so located would be escorted safely.

PMSA requested all the fishermen not to proceed to sea till Cyclone warning was over and call PMSA on 1331 in case of any emergency number manned 24 hours.