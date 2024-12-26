Open Menu

PMSA Conducts Another Successful Rescue Operation For Indian Vessel In Distress

Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 11:24 PM

PMSA conducts another successful rescue operation for Indian vessel in distress

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) has successfully conducted a Search and Rescue (SAR) operation to save nine crew members of the Indian cargo dhow Tajdare Haram

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2024) The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) has successfully conducted a Search and Rescue (SAR) operation to save nine crew members of the Indian cargo dhow Tajdare Haram.

The vessel, located approximately 120 nautical miles south of Karachi, reported water ingress at approximately 1100 hours on December 26, prompting the crew to abandon the vessel and take refuge in a life raft, said a news release on Thursday.

Upon receiving the distress alert from the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Mumbai, PMSA immediately launched a coordinated rescue effort.

PMSA deployed an aircraft and directed nearby merchant vessels and PMSA ships to the scene of the incident.

The PMSA aircraft successfully located the survivors and facilitated the Indian Coast Guard vessel operating in nearby Indian waters for subsequent recovery.

This marks the second such successful operation by PMSA in the past three weeks. On December 4th, 2024, PMSA rescued 12 Indian crew members from MSV Peeran-e-Peer in a similar SAR mission.

The PMSA remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring maritime safety and upholding international obligations under the SOLAS (Safety of Life at Sea) Convention. Such operations underscore the PMSA’s dedication to saving lives at sea, regardless of nationality, and fostering regional maritime cooperation.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan India Mumbai Water Alert Saudi Arabia Riyals December From

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED3.6 bil ..

Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED3.6 billion Hatta development project ..

10 minutes ago
 Egypt denounces Israeli Minister's storming of Al- ..

Egypt denounces Israeli Minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque

10 minutes ago
 Russian air defenses may have hit Azerbaijan plane ..

Russian air defenses may have hit Azerbaijan plane: US official

2 seconds ago
 Food Authority conducts raids in DIKhan

Food Authority conducts raids in DIKhan

4 minutes ago
 Ahsan highlights challenge of retaining skilled pr ..

Ahsan highlights challenge of retaining skilled professionals in public sector d ..

4 seconds ago
 Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar chairs ..

Sindh Interior Minister Ziaul Hassan Lanjar chairs meeting on security arrangeme ..

4 minutes ago
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

4 minutes ago
 Master mind of May 9, riots to face punishment: Ta ..

Master mind of May 9, riots to face punishment: Talal Ch

4 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan believes missile downed plane, Russia w ..

Azerbaijan believes missile downed plane, Russia warns against 'hypotheses'

5 seconds ago
 WHO chief says he is safe after Sanaa airport bomb ..

WHO chief says he is safe after Sanaa airport bombardment

1 minute ago
 Record number of migrants lost at sea bound for Sp ..

Record number of migrants lost at sea bound for Spain in 2024: NGO

1 minute ago
 Arab Parliament condemns Israeli minister's stormi ..

Arab Parliament condemns Israeli minister's storming of Al-Aqsa compound

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan