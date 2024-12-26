PMSA Conducts Another Successful Rescue Operation For Indian Vessel In Distress
Umer Jamshaid Published December 26, 2024 | 11:24 PM
The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) has successfully conducted a Search and Rescue (SAR) operation to save nine crew members of the Indian cargo dhow Tajdare Haram
The vessel, located approximately 120 nautical miles south of Karachi, reported water ingress at approximately 1100 hours on December 26, prompting the crew to abandon the vessel and take refuge in a life raft, said a news release on Thursday.
Upon receiving the distress alert from the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Mumbai, PMSA immediately launched a coordinated rescue effort.
PMSA deployed an aircraft and directed nearby merchant vessels and PMSA ships to the scene of the incident.
The PMSA aircraft successfully located the survivors and facilitated the Indian Coast Guard vessel operating in nearby Indian waters for subsequent recovery.
This marks the second such successful operation by PMSA in the past three weeks. On December 4th, 2024, PMSA rescued 12 Indian crew members from MSV Peeran-e-Peer in a similar SAR mission.
The PMSA remains steadfast in its commitment to ensuring maritime safety and upholding international obligations under the SOLAS (Safety of Life at Sea) Convention. Such operations underscore the PMSA’s dedication to saving lives at sea, regardless of nationality, and fostering regional maritime cooperation.
