PMSA conducts rescue operation at Gwadar

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Base at Gwadar rescued a boat in distress off Gwadar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Base at Gwadar rescued a boat in distress off Gwadar.

According to a news release on Tuesday, Rahim Baksh, a resident of Gwadar, reported that his boat Al Naveed registration number 1676B was missing along with 4 personnel including his son Naveed as Nakhuda.

PMSA immediately dispatched its boat and proceeded towards the indicated position near SUR BANDAR. PMSA found the boat in distress. PMSA provided water, food and medicine to the crew and towed the stranded boat along with crew safely to Gwadar Fisheries Jetty.

Later, Nakhuda narrated that the boat had left Gwadar on March 26th for fishing near Sur Bandar. However, boat's engine became non ops due strong wind.

Meanwhile, Gwadar Mahigeer Itehad appreciated the rescue operation and said PMSA was always responsive to the call of fishermen.