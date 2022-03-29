UrduPoint.com

PMSA Conducts Rescue Operation At Gwadar

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 29, 2022 | 02:03 PM

PMSA conducts rescue operation at Gwadar

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Base at Gwadar rescued a boat in distress off Gwadar

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2022 ) :Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Base at Gwadar rescued a boat in distress off Gwadar.

According to a news release on Tuesday, Rahim Baksh, a resident of Gwadar, reported that his boat Al Naveed registration number 1676B was missing along with 4 personnel including his son Naveed as Nakhuda.

PMSA immediately dispatched its boat and proceeded towards the indicated position near SUR BANDAR. PMSA found the boat in distress. PMSA provided water, food and medicine to the crew and towed the stranded boat along with crew safely to Gwadar Fisheries Jetty.

Later, Nakhuda narrated that the boat had left Gwadar on March 26th for fishing near Sur Bandar. However, boat's engine became non ops due strong wind.

Meanwhile, Gwadar Mahigeer Itehad appreciated the rescue operation and said PMSA was always responsive to the call of fishermen.

Related Topics

Pakistan Water Gwadar Sur March

Recent Stories

Head of IAEA Travels to Ukraine for Nuclear Securi ..

Head of IAEA Travels to Ukraine for Nuclear Security Talks - IAEA

1 minute ago
 Abramovich Talks to Turkish President Ahead of Rus ..

Abramovich Talks to Turkish President Ahead of Russian-Ukrainian Negotiations

1 minute ago
 Power loom gutted in faisalabad

Power loom gutted in faisalabad

1 minute ago
 Man commits suicide in faisalabad

Man commits suicide in faisalabad

1 minute ago
 German Consumer Sentiment to Sink to Minus 15.5 in ..

German Consumer Sentiment to Sink to Minus 15.5 in April - Study

4 minutes ago
 Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain rejects rumours of disag ..

Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain rejects rumours of disagreement within the family

32 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>