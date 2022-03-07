UrduPoint.com

PMSA, Customs Arrest 8 Foreign Smugglers, Seize Huge Quantity Of Drugs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 07, 2022 | 06:35 PM

PMSA, Customs arrest 8 foreign smugglers, seize huge quantity of drugs

In a joint intelligence based counter narcotics operation by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Pakistan Customs, smuggling of narcotics was averted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :In a joint intelligence based counter narcotics operation by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Pakistan Customs, smuggling of narcotics was averted.

During the operation eight foreign smugglers were apprehended in the North Arabian Sea and approximately kg of narcotics was recovered from a stateless boat, said a news release on Monday.

The value of narcotics in international market is estimated to be Rs. 635 billion.

The seized narcotics along with smugglers have been handed over to Pakistan Customs Preventive for further investigation and legal proceedings including investigation of involvement of any of apprehended individual or group in other anti-state activities and completion of legal formalities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Market From Billion

Recent Stories

U.S. and Pakistan Air Force Carry Out Joint Traini ..

U.S. and Pakistan Air Force Carry Out Joint Training Exercise in Pakistan

37 minutes ago
 110504 people to get Ehsas Kafalat Card in Bahawal ..

110504 people to get Ehsas Kafalat Card in Bahawalpur district

2 minutes ago
 Islamabad High Court grants time to lawyers in SMR ..

Islamabad High Court grants time to lawyers in SMR case

2 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized All Sci ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized All Science Conference 2.0

40 minutes ago
 No mention of public agenda in Bilawal's so called ..

No mention of public agenda in Bilawal's so called long march: Farrukh

2 minutes ago
 Seminar on 'Role of Hadith, Sunnah in comprehendin ..

Seminar on 'Role of Hadith, Sunnah in comprehending Holy Quran'

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>