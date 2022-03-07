PMSA, Customs arrest 8 foreign smugglers, seize huge quantity of drugs

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :In a joint intelligence based counter narcotics operation by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Pakistan Customs, smuggling of narcotics was averted.

During the operation eight foreign smugglers were apprehended in the North Arabian Sea and approximately kg of narcotics was recovered from a stateless boat, said a news release on Monday.

The value of narcotics in international market is estimated to be Rs. 635 billion.

The seized narcotics along with smugglers have been handed over to Pakistan Customs Preventive for further investigation and legal proceedings including investigation of involvement of any of apprehended individual or group in other anti-state activities and completion of legal formalities.