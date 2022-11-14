UrduPoint.com

PMSA, Customs Seize Drugs Worth Billions

Muhammad Irfan Published November 14, 2022 | 05:20 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Customs in a joint intelligence based operation seized huge quantity of drugs and arrested five smugglers.

According to a news release issued by the PMSA on Monday, the PMSA and Pakistan Customs conducted a joint intelligence based counter narcotics operation in North Arabian Sea and foiled the smuggling bid of 420 kg of Ice crystal.

Five accused were also arrested during the operation. The value of the seized narcotics in the International market was estimated to be Rs. 4.9 Billon (PKR).

More Stories From Pakistan

