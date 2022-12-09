PMSA, Customs seize drugs worth billions

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Collectorate of Customs Enforcement in three joint operations in the sea during the last 5 days and seized a huge quantity of drugs and arrested drug smugglers

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Dec, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Collectorate of Customs Enforcement in three joint operations in the sea during the last 5 days and seized a huge quantity of drugs and arrested drug smugglers.

According to a news release on Thursday, during the said operations drugs of approximated worth Rs 3 billion and 15 smugglers along with their boats were apprehended.

During these operations smugglers also set a boat on fire and jumped into the sea, the boat sank instantly, however, all smugglers and some quantity of drugs were recovered from the sea.

Separately, the PMSA during the last three weeks foiled smuggling bids of drugs worth Rs. 8 billion and 21 smugglers were also arrested during these operations.