UrduPoint.com

PMSA, Customs Seize Drugs Worth Billions Of Rupees, Arrest 7 Including Foreign Nationals

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2022 | 04:58 PM

PMSA, Customs seize drugs worth billions of rupees, arrest 7 including foreign nationals

In a Joint intelligence based counter narcotics operation by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Pakistan Customs, smuggling of huge quantity narcotics was averted

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :In a Joint intelligence based counter narcotics operation by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Pakistan Customs, smuggling of huge quantity narcotics was averted.

During the operation, seven smugglers including five foreigners and two dual nationals were apprehended in the North Arabian Sea and approximately 625kg of narcotics was recovered from a stateless boat, said a news release on Tuesday.

The approximated value of seized drugs in the international market was estimated to be Rs. 6.25 billion.

The seized narcotics along with smugglers were handed over to Pakistan Customs for further investigation and legal proceedings including investigation of involvement of any of apprehended individual or group in other antistate activities and completion of legal formalities.

Related Topics

Pakistan Drugs Market From Billion

Recent Stories

Over 10,000 mw wind, solar energy to be added in n ..

Over 10,000 mw wind, solar energy to be added in national grid by 2030

48 seconds ago
 UEFA offer free tickets to fans for their loyalty ..

UEFA offer free tickets to fans for their loyalty during Covid-19

49 seconds ago
 Man held over allegations of seven murders

Man held over allegations of seven murders

51 seconds ago
 Russia Will Not Participate in Kiev-Initiated OSCE ..

Russia Will Not Participate in Kiev-Initiated OSCE Meeting - Foreign Ministry

9 minutes ago
 Moscow Expects Answers on Security Indivisibility ..

Moscow Expects Answers on Security Indivisibility From OSCE States - Lavrov

9 minutes ago
 Mother slaughters three children in tehsil Havelia ..

Mother slaughters three children in tehsil Havelian

9 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>