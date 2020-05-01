UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMSA, Customs Seize Huge Cache Of Narcotics Worth Over Rs 14 Bln

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Fri 01st May 2020 | 06:18 PM

PMSA, Customs seize huge cache of narcotics worth over Rs 14 Bln

In a successful intelligence based Counter Narcotics Operations by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Pakistan Customs at high sea, a huge cached of narcotics of over Rs 14 Billion from hidden compartments of two vessels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :In a successful intelligence based Counter Narcotics Operations by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Pakistan Customs at high sea, a huge cached of narcotics of over Rs 14 billion from hidden compartments of two vessels.

As many as two fishing boats carrying narcotics namely Al-Muhammadi and Al-Mobeen alongwith 16 crew members were apprehended and a huge cache of narcotics including 2410 kilograms (KGs) of Hashish, 133 KGs of Brown Crystal and 181 KGs of ICE Crystal were recovered from the apprehended vessels which was kept inside specially constructed hidden compartments of the boats, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

The value of narcotics in International market was estimated to be Rs14.

660 Billion (PKR). Afterwards, the seized narcotics were handed over to Pakistan Customs Authorities for further legal proceedings.

Successful joint operation by PMSA and Pakistan Customs resulting in seizure of narcotics is a testament to the facts that despite the prevailing situation the criminals were active for their nefarious design and PMSA was more vigilant to counter them even in COVID-19 epidemic environment and remains committed in preventing use of Pakistani maritime zones for any unlawful act/ purpose.

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency would continue to shoulder its national obligations and responsibility to establish lawful order at sea.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Navy Pakistani Rupee Criminals Market From Billion

Recent Stories

US, Senegalese Generals Discuss Upcoming Military ..

51 seconds ago

Hearings in MH17 Crash Case to Resume on June 8 - ..

52 seconds ago

FIEDMC chairman presents CM Rs 4m cheque for coron ..

2 minutes ago

China Road and Bridge Corporation donates medical ..

2 minutes ago

Gandapur urges world to protect rights of Indian M ..

2 minutes ago

OPEC Conference President Calls on Oil Producers t ..

2 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.