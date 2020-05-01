PMSA, Customs seize huge cache of narcotics worth over Rs 14 Bln

In a successful intelligence based Counter Narcotics Operations by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Pakistan Customs at high sea, a huge cached of narcotics of over Rs 14 Billion from hidden compartments of two vessels

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2020 ) :In a successful intelligence based Counter Narcotics Operations by Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Pakistan Customs at high sea, a huge cached of narcotics of over Rs 14 billion from hidden compartments of two vessels.

As many as two fishing boats carrying narcotics namely Al-Muhammadi and Al-Mobeen alongwith 16 crew members were apprehended and a huge cache of narcotics including 2410 kilograms (KGs) of Hashish, 133 KGs of Brown Crystal and 181 KGs of ICE Crystal were recovered from the apprehended vessels which was kept inside specially constructed hidden compartments of the boats, said a Pakistan Navy press release.

The value of narcotics in International market was estimated to be Rs14.

660 Billion (PKR). Afterwards, the seized narcotics were handed over to Pakistan Customs Authorities for further legal proceedings.

Successful joint operation by PMSA and Pakistan Customs resulting in seizure of narcotics is a testament to the facts that despite the prevailing situation the criminals were active for their nefarious design and PMSA was more vigilant to counter them even in COVID-19 epidemic environment and remains committed in preventing use of Pakistani maritime zones for any unlawful act/ purpose.

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency would continue to shoulder its national obligations and responsibility to establish lawful order at sea.