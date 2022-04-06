UrduPoint.com

PMSA, Customs Seize Huge Quantity Of Drugs, Arrest 7 Smugglers

Muhammad Irfan Published April 06, 2022 | 06:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2022 ) :In a joint intelligence based operation, the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Pakistan Customs (Preventive) here on Wednesday averted the smuggling of huge quantity of narcotics.

During the operation, 7 smugglers were apprehended in the North Arabian Sea and approximately 3000 KGs of hashish was recovered from a boat, said a news release on Wednesday.

The approximated value of seized drugs in international market is Rs. 450 million.

The seized narcotics along with smugglers were handed over to Pakistan Customs for further investigation and legal proceedings related to involvement of any of the apprehended individuals in other anti-state activities and completion of legal formalities.

