PMSA, Customs Seize Huge Quantity Of Drugs, Arrest Two

Faizan Hashmi Published January 12, 2023 | 06:32 PM

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Pakistan Customs in a joint intelligence-based anti-narcotics operation foiled a smuggling bid of drugs worth millions and arrested two smugglers

According to a news release on Thursday, the PMSA and Collectorate Of Customs Enforcement Karachi seized drugs worth Rs.

According to a news release on Thursday, the PMSA and Collectorate Of Customs Enforcement Karachi seized drugs worth Rs.

201 million and arrested two smugglers and apprehended a Kayak boat while another boat managed to escape.

Both Kayak boats, when being chased, threw all their consignment into the sea. PMSA not only successfully apprehended one Kayak boat along with smugglers but also successfully recovered approximately 700 Kg of Hashish from the rough sea.

The worth of apprehended narcotics in the international market was estimated to be Rs. 100.5 million.

