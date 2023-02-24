PMSA, Customs seize liquor worth millions

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2023 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) and Customs Karachi seized a huge quantity of liquor worth millions in the Arabian Sea.

According to a news release on Friday, the PMSA and Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Karachi in a joint intelligence-based operation apprehended a huge quantity of liquor worth approximately Rs.

435 million apprehended in the North Arabian Sea.

Smugglers, boat with confiscated liquor were handed over to the Collectorate of Customs Enforcement Karachi for further legal proceedings.