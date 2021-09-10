PMSA delegation calls on CS

A four-member delegation of Provincial Management Service Officers Association (PMSA) led by President Naveed Shehzad Mirza called on Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal at Chief Secretary Office, Civil Secretariat here on Friday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2021 ) :A four-member delegation of Provincial Management Service Officers Association (PMSA) led by President Naveed Shehzad Mirza called on Punjab Chief Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal at Chief Secretary Office, Civil Secretariat here on Friday.

The issues being faced by the PMS officers came under discussion during the meeting.

The Chief Secretary hoped that all issues would be resolved soon through mutual consultation. He said that a meeting with the representatives of the association would take place again next week.

The delegates included PMSA General Secretary Zafar Naqvi, Shahid Farid and Taseer Ahmed.