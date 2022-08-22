UrduPoint.com

PMSA Distributes Ration Among Rain Affected People

Faizan Hashmi Published August 22, 2022 | 07:24 PM

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Monday distributed ration bags among the victims of rain floods at PMSA Base Keti Bandar

According to a news release here, the ration packs carrying basic food items and commodities such as flour, rice, sugar, oil, pulses etc.

were arranged through philanthropists and distributed amongst needy families of Keti Bandar.

Additionally, all available resources were being utilized to provide treatment and medicine to the rain affected people of native community and poor fishermen.

