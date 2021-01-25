UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PMSA Foils 28,000 Iranian Diesel Smuggling Bid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 25th January 2021 | 07:00 PM

PMSA foils 28,000 Iranian diesel smuggling bid

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), in an effort to curb the smuggling of diesel, conducted an anti-smuggling operation apprehending a boat and recovered 28,000 liters diesel along with seven crew members near Jiwani.

The alleged smugglers were attempting to bring diesel into the country without payment of duty and taxes, said a statement.

The goods were taken into custody after fulfilling requirements of law as required under custom act 1969 while an FIR under the custom act was lodged against the arrested crew members.

The apprehended diesel boat along with smugglers has been handed over to Pakistan Customs intelligence for further legal proceedings.

Related Topics

Pakistan FIR

Recent Stories

DGCX launches Daily Gold Futures Contract

6 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Ports inks 50-year land lease agreement ..

21 minutes ago

SNTV to distribute highlights of Pakistan v South ..

42 minutes ago

&#039;Water scarcity is urgent national and intern ..

51 minutes ago

Dar Al Ber spends over AED4 million on projects fo ..

1 hour ago

UAE consolidates position as leading global suppor ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.