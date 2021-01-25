PMSA foils 28,000 Iranian diesel smuggling bid

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA), in an effort to curb the smuggling of diesel, conducted an anti-smuggling operation apprehending a boat and recovered 28,000 liters diesel along with seven crew members near Jiwani.

The alleged smugglers were attempting to bring diesel into the country without payment of duty and taxes, said a statement.

The goods were taken into custody after fulfilling requirements of law as required under custom act 1969 while an FIR under the custom act was lodged against the arrested crew members.

The apprehended diesel boat along with smugglers has been handed over to Pakistan Customs intelligence for further legal proceedings.