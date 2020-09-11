PMSA Foils Bid To Smuggle 7500 Litre Diesel
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Fri 11th September 2020 | 07:38 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Maritime Security Agency retrieved 7500 litres of Iranian diesel oil from a launch "Al Anis" during an operation initiated, in open waters, on basis of suspicion, said a spokesman of the agency here Friday.
Seven alleged smugglers were also apprehended on the occasion who, along with the boat, were reportedly handed to Pakistan Customs.