PMSA foils smuggling bid of huge quantity diesel

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency foiled smuggling bid of huge quantity diesel and arrested 7 smugglers.

The PMSA recovered 28,000 liters smuggled diesel from a boat namely AL YOUSAFEE (registration no BFD-8407) and arrested 7 crew members near Jiwani, Balochistan, said a news release on Monday.

The smugglers attempted to bring diesel into the country without payment of duty and taxes.

The seized diesel, boat and smugglers have been handed over to Pakistan Customs Intelligence for further legal proceedings.