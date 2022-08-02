UrduPoint.com

PMSA Hosts Visit Of Committee On Flood Relief

Faizan Hashmi Published August 02, 2022 | 10:20 PM

PMSA hosts visit of committee on flood relief

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Tuesday hosted a visit of the committee on flood relief constituted by the Prime Minister at PMSA Base Keti Bander

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Tuesday hosted a visit of the committee on flood relief constituted by the Prime Minister at PMSA Base Keti Bander.

The committee was led by Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, said a news release issued by PMSA here.

She along with Federal Minister for Privatization Abid Hussain Bhayo, Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haq, Members National Assembly Mir Amir Ali Khan Magsi, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Kesoo Mal Kheel Das Kohistani visited PMSA Base Keti Bander and addressed the general public and listened to their problems.

Sherry Rehman was given briefing by the Base Commander and DC who highlighted the problems of Keti Bander.

She directed civil administration for short and long term solutions for Keti Bander and appreciated the flood relief support provided by PMSA and particularly in operation which resulted in recovery of lost fishermen.

It needs to be mentioned that the PMSA, as part of its flood relief operations, carried out de-flooding of rain water from the houses of local residents at Keti Bandar, Ormara and Pasni, whereas local authorities were also provided with de-flooding equipment and expertise for carrying out relief operations.

A medical camp was also set up by PMSA at Gwadar Mini Port. Medical Officer of PMSA examined fishermen and locals of Gwadar and medicines were provided.

Related Topics

Pakistan National Assembly Prime Minister Technology Flood Water Sherry Rehman Visit Gwadar Pasni Amir Ali From Mini

Recent Stories

Abbasi to approach apex court to further probe int ..

Abbasi to approach apex court to further probe into PTI's prohibited funding cas ..

1 minute ago
 HCCI office bearers express grief over martyrdom o ..

HCCI office bearers express grief over martyrdom of army officers in helicopter ..

1 minute ago
 CM reaches out to flood hit communities, distribut ..

CM reaches out to flood hit communities, distributes Rs 800,000 among heirs of t ..

1 minute ago
 Pakistan HC to hold photo exhibition, seminar on Y ..

Pakistan HC to hold photo exhibition, seminar on Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir in Lond ..

2 minutes ago
 Over 8.78m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

Over 8.78m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

7 minutes ago
 Chief Minister visits flood-hit areas, distributes ..

Chief Minister visits flood-hit areas, distributes financial aid cheques

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.