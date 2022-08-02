PMSA hosts visit of committee on flood relief

The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Tuesday hosted a visit of the committee on flood relief constituted by the Prime Minister at PMSA Base Keti Bander

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Tuesday hosted a visit of the committee on flood relief constituted by the Prime Minister at PMSA Base Keti Bander.

The committee was led by Federal Minister for Climate Change Sherry Rehman, said a news release issued by PMSA here.

She along with Federal Minister for Privatization Abid Hussain Bhayo, Federal Minister for Information Technology & Telecommunication Syed Amin Ul Haq, Members National Assembly Mir Amir Ali Khan Magsi, Syed Ghulam Mustafa Shah and Kesoo Mal Kheel Das Kohistani visited PMSA Base Keti Bander and addressed the general public and listened to their problems.

Sherry Rehman was given briefing by the Base Commander and DC who highlighted the problems of Keti Bander.

She directed civil administration for short and long term solutions for Keti Bander and appreciated the flood relief support provided by PMSA and particularly in operation which resulted in recovery of lost fishermen.

It needs to be mentioned that the PMSA, as part of its flood relief operations, carried out de-flooding of rain water from the houses of local residents at Keti Bandar, Ormara and Pasni, whereas local authorities were also provided with de-flooding equipment and expertise for carrying out relief operations.

A medical camp was also set up by PMSA at Gwadar Mini Port. Medical Officer of PMSA examined fishermen and locals of Gwadar and medicines were provided.