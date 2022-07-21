PMSA launches medical treatment, training programme for coastal community

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2022 ) :Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) has launched a medical treatment/ training and an awareness programme for coastal community.

In the drive a free ambulance service has been commenced at Gwadar whereas two days medical training camps are being conducted in coastal towns across Balochistan and Sindh, said a news release on Wednesday.

The medical camps would offer free medical treatment and first aid training while a medical awareness campaign to create awareness about health issues especially against viral diseases is being run concurrently to educate local fishermen community and facilitate their medical examination and providing free life saving medicines amongst the local community.

Around 70 patients including women and children were examined and were given free advice and medicine.

The medical camp is especially designed after the recent rains and floods situation in coastal areas to avoid secondary health related issues.

PMSA remain committed to the noble cause to serve the coastal community of the country in all situations.