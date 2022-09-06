UrduPoint.com

PMSA Marks Defense Day By Setting Up Camp For Flood Victims

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 06:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) under its ongoing relief campaign established a special camp on Defense Day at PMSA Keti Bandar.

According to a news release on Tuesday, the flood afflicted people of Sindh were provided relief goods including ration bags besides the medical assistance at the special camp .

PMSA Director General and staff from PMSA headquarters visited the PMSA base at Keti Bandar.

The DG PMSA directed the staff to reach out to small villages around Keti Bandar and provide them relief goods. Medical staff and doctor of PMSA attended a number of patients at the medical camp and provided free of charge medicines to the villagers.

On the direction of DG PMSA, the campaign will continue in areas of Sindh till flood affected are rehabilitated.

