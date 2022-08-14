UrduPoint.com

PMSA Marks Independence Day

Faizan Hashmi Published August 14, 2022 | 04:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) marked the 75th independence day of the country with traditional spirit and zeal.

In connection with the day, the PMSA organized various events including flag hoisting ceremony, boat rally and others, said a news release on Sunday.

A flag hoisting ceremony was organized at the PMSA headquarters. Grand boat rally was organized with the coordination of Karachi fisheries, FCS and fishermen community in which large number of fishing boats participated.

Congressional Fajr prayers were also offered followed by dua for solidarity and progress of the country.

The PMSA ships/ establishments were dressed overall with the national and ceremonial flags. Commanding Officers of each ship/establishment addressed the ships company on significance of the day.

The independence day ceremonies were also held in PMSA Bases Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar and Keti Bandar with same spirit in which a large number of locals participated with zeal and fervor.

