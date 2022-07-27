KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) observed the international day for conservation of mangroves ecosystem with an aim to consolidate the gains of mangroves plantation, reinforced the constructive measures and awareness arranging activities for safeguarding the mangroves.

In this regard, lectures were arranged at HQ PMSA for PMSA officers and members of staff regarding importance of mangroves which were delivered by guest speakers from Karachi University, said a news release on Wednesday.

The PMSA also prepared special banners highlighting messages importance of the regarding the day on various prominent places i.e Karachi Fisheries, Coastal bases, PMSA ships, boats and pickets.

Other activities included mangroves plantation ceremony at KoFH followed by presentation of PMSA documentary to notable community members. Officers and members of staff participated in all activities with zeal and zest.

PMSA was also conducting continuous patrolling in collaboration with Sindh Forest Department (SFD) in creek areas of Sindh.

The international day is marked annually on July 26th to raise awareness on the importance of mangroves as a unique, special and vulnerable ecosystem.

The day is a reminder of the pivotal role of mangroves in preserving ecosystems near coastal areas. Mangroves conservation efforts are largely aimed at preventing destruction of mangrove.