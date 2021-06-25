Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) to pay tributes and to acknowledge sacrifices of seafarer, observed international day of seafarers on Friday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2021 ) :Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) to pay tributes and to acknowledge sacrifices of seafarer, observed international day of seafarers on Friday.

In this regard lectures were given to PMSA officers and staffers highlighting the efforts and contributions of seafarers so that our trade remains uninterrupted, said a news release.

In addition, various banners with messages highlighting importance of seafarers were displayed at prominent places.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO), which was a specialized agency of the United Nations responsible for regulating shipping, decided in 2010 to designate June 25 as International Day of the Seafarer.

This was done to highlight the fact that almost everything we use in our daily lives was either directly or indirectly affected by sea transport.

As per estimates of the IMO, ships transport almost 90 per cent of world's goods trade and behind ships were those who were working hard to ensure that everything run smoothly.

Seafarers were playing an essential role in economic upbringing of a nation and were instrumental in maintaining the flow of vital goods, such as food, medicines, oil, medical supplies etc.