PMSA marks 'World Day against Trafficking in Persons'

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Friday celebrated World Day against Trafficking in Persons with an aim to initiate constructive measures and enhance awareness against the human trafficking

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Friday celebrated World Day against Trafficking in Persons with an aim to initiate constructive measures and enhance awareness against the human trafficking.

In a message in connection with the day, Rear Admiral Muhammad Shuaib HI(M) Director General PMSA said trafficking in persons was a hateful crime that feed on inequalities, instability and conflict.

He said human traffickers prey on vulnerable and rob them of their fundamental rights. Children and young people, migrants and refugees are especially vulnerable. Human trafficking take many forms and know no borders.

The PMSA chief said human traffickers too often operate with freedom, with their crimes receiving not nearly enough attention. COVID-19 has amplified trafficking dangers. Loss of jobs, growing poverty, school closures and a rise in online interactions are increasing vulnerabilities and opening up opportunities for organized crime groups.

He said the theme of this year for the day is "Victim voices lead the way". The PMSA despite having limited sources is striving hard to curb such activities like trafficking in persons in our maritime zones. The PMSA is committed to advancing actions to bring traffickers to justice while protecting and supporting their victims.

The PMSA carries out activities in connection with the day that include displaying of banners highlighting messages regarding the day at various prominent places such as; Karachi fisheries, HQ PMSA, PMSA ships, boats and coastal bases.

In addition, a lecture, highlighting the importance of the day, was also delivered to PMSA officers and members of staff at HQ PMSA.