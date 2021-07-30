UrduPoint.com

PMSA Marks 'World Day Against Trafficking In Persons'

Faizan Hashmi 18 minutes ago Fri 30th July 2021 | 07:24 PM

PMSA marks 'World Day against Trafficking in Persons'

Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Friday celebrated World Day against Trafficking in Persons with an aim to initiate constructive measures and enhance awareness against the human trafficking

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jul, 2021 ) :Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) Friday celebrated World Day against Trafficking in Persons with an aim to initiate constructive measures and enhance awareness against the human trafficking.

In a message in connection with the day, Rear Admiral Muhammad Shuaib HI(M) Director General PMSA said trafficking in persons was a hateful crime that feed on inequalities, instability and conflict.

He said human traffickers prey on vulnerable and rob them of their fundamental rights. Children and young people, migrants and refugees are especially vulnerable. Human trafficking take many forms and know no borders.

The PMSA chief said human traffickers too often operate with freedom, with their crimes receiving not nearly enough attention. COVID-19 has amplified trafficking dangers. Loss of jobs, growing poverty, school closures and a rise in online interactions are increasing vulnerabilities and opening up opportunities for organized crime groups.

He said the theme of this year for the day is "Victim voices lead the way". The PMSA despite having limited sources is striving hard to curb such activities like trafficking in persons in our maritime zones. The PMSA is committed to advancing actions to bring traffickers to justice while protecting and supporting their victims.

The PMSA carries out activities in connection with the day that include displaying of banners highlighting messages regarding the day at various prominent places such as; Karachi fisheries, HQ PMSA, PMSA ships, boats and coastal bases.

In addition, a lecture, highlighting the importance of the day, was also delivered to PMSA officers and members of staff at HQ PMSA.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan World Young Lead Refugee Jobs

Recent Stories

SBP DG announces establishing Punjab Badminton Aca ..

SBP DG announces establishing Punjab Badminton Academy at NPSC

15 minutes ago
 Hindutva revival in India vindicates two-nation th ..

Hindutva revival in India vindicates two-nation theory: AJK President.

15 minutes ago
 PHA to develop Asia's largest urban forest

PHA to develop Asia's largest urban forest

15 minutes ago
 Russia Expects to Add 100,000Bpd to Oil Production ..

Russia Expects to Add 100,000Bpd to Oil Production Each Month Through End-2022 - ..

15 minutes ago
 Germany's Goethe-Institut Announces Suspension of ..

Germany's Goethe-Institut Announces Suspension of Activities in Belarus Starting ..

15 minutes ago
 Mepco teams nab 158 power pilferers in South Punja ..

Mepco teams nab 158 power pilferers in South Punjab

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.